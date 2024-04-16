West Ham ‘launch enquiry’ for 46-goal Fulham striker target amid worrying transfer trend

West Ham are reportedly leading Fulham in the race to try and sign Panathinaikos star Fotis Ioannidis this summer as the Hammers seek to breathe fresh life into their ageing forward line.

The striker scored seven goals in 42 games for the Super League Greece side last season, prompting interest from Scottish giants Celtic.

Last year, the Greece international – who joined Panathinaikos from Levadiakos in 2020 on a four-year contract – was quizzed about his future and a possible move to the Scottish Premier League outfit, but he downplayed a transfer.

He told Sport 24 in March 2023: “At the moment my mind is only on Panathinaikos and the national team. I am not thinking about the future. First, let the season end, and then we will look at what’s next.

“I am happy to improve continuously. Year by year, game by game. This is my goal, to help my team as much as I can, both Panathinaikos and the national team.

“It goes without saying that I can offer even more. I know it, as well as my team-mates. It’s only a matter of time before I start improving and playing at an even higher level.”

It is clear the now 24-year-old has reached a higher level, scoring 21 goals and bagging eight assists for The Greens this season, and that has reportedly attracted Premier League and Bundesliga interest.

Reports have suggested Fulham, West Ham, and Bundesliga team Stuttgart are keeping tabs on the 6ft 2in forward, who is understood to be valued at around £17m, and has a career total of 46 goals across 186 appearances.

West Ham step up transfer interest

Now, Football Insider claims the Hammers have ‘made early enquiries’ over a possible permanent move for Ioannidis, whose contract at the Panathenaic Stadium expires in the summer of 2027, at the end of the season.

The report adds the ex-Olympiacos Chalkida academy product is ‘high up the shortlist’ at the London Stadium and club scouts have regularly followed his progress this term as David Moyes’ side seek to bolster their attacking options.

While the Greek’s return of 10 goals in 20 Super League games is solid yet unspectacular, it was in Europe that he really shone.

Although his side were knocked at the Europa League group stage, Ioannidis scored five goals in six matches against Villarreal, Maccabi Haifa, and Rennes – perhaps showing he is made for the big stage.

Incidentally, with strikers Michail Antonio, 34, and Danny Ings, 31, scoring just five Premier League goals between them this season, the Hammers are turning their attention to Ioannidis, who has scored two goals in 10 caps for Greece since making his debut in 2022.

Moreover, with Antonio out of contract this summer and Ings set to be a free agent in 2025, some new, young blood up front could be just what West Ham need for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Hammers’ worrying transfer trend

The east London outfit may be wary, however, of forking out big money for a striker after a poor recent transfer record in that area of the pitch.

In 2019, they broke their club record to sign then-25-year-old Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt for £45m on a five-year deal he left for Ajax two seasons later after scoring 14 goals in 54 games.

West Ham then forked out another £30.5m to recruit Gianluca Scamacca, from Sassuolo in the summer of 2022 but the now 25-year-old left just over a year later for Atalanta after finding the net eight times in 27 appearances.

Finally, Ings joined from Aston Villa 15 months ago for an initial £12m but he has scored a paltry four times in 48 matches. If they do recruit the Greek, they will hope he can arrest a disappointing transfer trend for the club.