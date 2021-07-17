West Ham hold advantage over Leeds in four-way scrap for Man City star

West Ham can offer something their rivals can’t after joining Leeds in a four-way tussle to sign a Man City midfielder, per a report.

The Hammers are on the hunt for several key acquisitions to ensure their Europa League campaign does not detract from their domestic ambitions. In anticipation, David Moyes has already begun to trim the fat from his squad after Felipe Anderson returned to former club Lazio.

Another forward could be sacrificed that would incur the club a huge £16m loss. But with their hopes fading over bringing Jesse Lingard back to London, West Ham fans are in desperate need of positive news.

That boost has now arrived in the form of the latest report from the Telegraph. They (via Caught Offside) report that West Ham have joined the race for Man City midfielder, Yangel Herrera.

That name may not ring any bells for many fans given the 23-year-old has yet to play a single match for Pep Guardiola’s side.

That is not an indication of his abilities, however. The Venezuelan has spent every season out on loan since arriving in 2017.

His last two seasons were spent with La Liga outfit Granada where by all accounts, he impressed. Indeed, Herrera played a key role in helping Granada secure impressive seventh and ninth-placed finishes over the last two seasons.

Leeds were linked with Herrera in late June through the player’s agent, and per the Telegraph, West Ham have joined the mix.

Crystal Palace and Southampton are also credited with interest in the holding midfielder. However, it is stated West Ham’s ability to offer European football could give them a leg up.

While it is unclear whether Man City are open to a sale, the Telegraph suggest the player is valued around the £20m mark.

That would represent good value for the man capped 21 times at international level with two full seasons of La Liga football under his belt.

Prem trio monitoring West Ham defender

Meanwhile, a trio of Premier League sides have expressed their interest in a West Ham man that was formerly targeted by Tottenham and Manchester United, it has been claimed.

French outlet Foot Mercato have reported centre-back Issa Diop is the subject of interest from Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Diop made the move to the London Stadium from French side Toulouse in 2018. He was signed for what was at the time a club record £22m fee.

He attracted interest from United and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. And then Spurs joined the pack with Jose Mourinho proving to be a big admirer of the defender.

However, he was in and out of the West Ham side last season. He appeared in just under half of their league matches.

This has seemingly put the three named clubs on alert. Diop has only two years left on his contract. As such, his price tag will be much lower than the £60m that was estimated 18 months ago.

