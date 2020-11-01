West Ham, Leicester ready to swoop for £52m Real Madrid attacker

Premier League rivals West Ham and Leicester are reportedly ready to make a move in January as Real Madrid prepare to loan out a flop.

The Sunday Mirror claims that the LaLiga giants have had enough of striker Luka Jovic and are set to loan him out in the new year.

The 22-year-old has struggled since his £52.4million move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019. He has scored just two league goals for Real since his big-money move.

And the report claims that Real are ready to loan the player out with an option to buy in January.

The Hammers have previously been linked with the forward, along with Manchester United, Arsenal and several clubs in Italy.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, wants further competition for Jamie Vardy. Leicester face a hefty fixture schedule due to their Europa League involvement and Rodgers wants greater cover in attack.

Jovic scored 27 goals in the Bundesliga and Europa League during his final year with Frankfurt.

If he can rediscover that sort of form then a loan deal could prove to a favourable option. However, the fact that Jovic has struggled in the Spanish top flight raises questions over how he would fare in England.

Moyes left fuming after West Ham defeat

David Moyes admitted he was “amazed” Liverpool were awarded a penalty for Arthur Masuaku’s challenge on Mohamed Salah.

West Ham were 1-0 up as the game approached half time. But the Reds were awarded a penalty when Masuaku clipped Salah’s heel.

The Egyptian converted the spot kick to equalise for Liverpool, who had struggled to break down West Ham prior.

Diogo Jota then scored a late goal to complete the turnaround for the Premier League champions.

And in his post-match reaction, Moyes was unable to hide his frustrations.

“It tells you [how we played] when I’m disappointed we’ve lost at Anfield,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“I thought we looked tonight as if we could get something. Liverpool played well and had a lot of the ball. But I think we did some really good things and have some positives to take from it.

“But I’m amazed that a penalty kick was given for the action in the first half, I really am.” Read more…