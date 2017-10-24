West Ham line up 30-year-old Bundesliga boss to replace Bilic

West Ham United have targeted one highly-rated Bundesliga boss to replace under-pressure Slaven Bilic, a report claims.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, captain Mark Noble led “crisis talks” among the players on Monday after the Hammers lost 3-0 to Brighton on Friday night.

The defeat leaves the club in 16th place but level on points with Everton who are inside the bottom three, with pressure growing on Bilic to turn results around.

A loss at Wembley on Wednesday and another at Selhurst Park on Saturday would most likely see Bilic sacked, the Mail states.

The West Ham board have targeted 30-year old Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann, the Daily Star claims.

Nagelsmann was linked with taking over as Bayern Munich boss when Carlo Ancelotti was sacked, but the Bundesliga champions decided not to make a move, believing he would not leave Hoffenheim in mid-season.

However, the report claims that West Ham “hope the promise of a Premier League wage increase and a larger transfer budget might convince the likes of Nagelsmann to take their job”.