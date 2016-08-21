West Ham linked with loan strikers after more injury woe

West Ham have made loan approaches to sign Wilfried Bony and Simone Zaza, according to a report.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is eager to ad to his forward line after the injury to Andre Ayew and with the news that Andy Carroll will be out for six weeks his search for another forward has become paramount.

Carroll has joined former Swansea forward Ayew in the treatment room after picking up a knee problem in the game against Astra Giurgiu on Thursday night.

Ayew will be out until the turn of the year with a thigh injury and now Carroll is likely to be missing until October.

It leaves Bilic with just Enner Valencia, Ashley Fletcher and new boy Jonathan Calleri as his senior options with Diafra Sakho still regaining full fitness after recovering from a back injury.

The Mail claim that Bilic has enquired over the availability of Manchester City outcast Bony as he is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans. Meanwhile, the club have also made a fresh move for Italy international Zaza after the Juventus man’s move to Wolfsburg collapsed earlier this week.

Bony joined City for £28million from Swansea in January 2015 but has notched just six Premier League goals in that time and Guardiola will let the 27-year-old striker leave.

Zaza, 25, could be available for a loan move after Juventus signed Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli this summer.