West Ham linked with moves for two Prem stars

West Ham are weighing up moves for Yaya Toure and Daniel Sturridge this summer, according to reports.

The Hammers are understood to be willing to back Slaven Bilic in the transfer market with two or three big signings the way they want to go in the summer.

They tried to lure a marquee signing last summer and failed with bids for Alexandre Lacazette and Carlos Bacca, but this year they are determined to add quality of their existing squad after a difficult season.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Hammers have “considered a bid for Sturridge” and they could go ahead and make a move for the England man armed with the £25million the received for Dimitri Payet.

The club are also said to be “monitoring developments with Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure” with both The Telegraph and Daily Mail suggesting the 33-year-old is a target for Bilic.

Toure has been offered a new deal to stay at Manchester City after establishing himself under Pep Guardiola, but he has yet to make a decision.

Toure has made 28 appearances for City this season, scoring six goals, but things looked bleak at the start of the season when he did not even make a Premier League squad until mid-November.

That prompted talk of a move away and he was offered a deal in China worth a reported £500,000 per week, but the Ivorian insisted he was not motivated by money and was keen to stay in the Premier League.

“Yes that’s my idea. I always say that if I went to China I would end up feeling angry there,” said Toure when asked about his decision to stay in January.

However, West Ham may struggle to match his current personal terms at The Etihad. Toure is believed to be the club’s top earner, alongside Sergio Aguero on around £220,000 a week and even though West Ham would pick him up on a free transfer they would not be able to match those salary demands.