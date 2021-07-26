West Ham hope Liverpool will solve Lingard issue with tempting bid touted

West Ham are eyeing up a Liverpool star to fill the void left by Jesse Lingard, with a Reds deal far most cost-effective than pursuing their No. 1 target, per a report.

The Hammers’ pursuit of Lingard does not look like it will yield a breakthrough this summer. The 28-year-old produced the best performances of his career while on loan last season. But despite David Moyes’ willingness to bring him back on board, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently dropped a hint he will remain at Old Trafford next year.

With a Europa League campaign to contend with, West Ham cannot afford to enter the campaign short of numbers.

As such, the Daily Express reveal their attentions could now turn to a Liverpool star they hope will make a similar impact to Lingard.

The newspaper report that Moyes is considering a possible loan swoop for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries since swapping Arsenal for Liverpool in 2017. Though when on the pitch, Oxlade-Chamberlain has rarely disappointed.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit has given Liverpool their own problem to solve in midfield. But despite being linked with a plethora of replacements, one school of thought suggests academy graduate Curtis Jones could be in line for a greater role.

If Liverpool’s pre-season team selections are anything to go by, Jurgen Klopp does not see Oxlade-Chamberlain as the man to take the reins. The midfielder has curiously been deployed at centre-forward on multiple occasions thus far in Roberto Firmino’s absence.

A loan deal for the Reds man would share many parallels with Lingard’s move last season. Both are in their late twenties, have a point to prove and would likely be regular starters.

As such, Klopp would be faced with a difficult decision if West Ham lodge a bid. Lingard has returned to Old Trafford a better player and with confidence once again sky high. It is not inconceivable Oxlade-Chamberlain could travel the same path.

The Express namecheck West Brom’s Matheus Pereira and Chelsea’s Ross Barkley as other potential candidates.

Pereira is in fact listed as their top target. Furthermore, the club are stated to be in talks over a loan move with an obligation to buy.

A £25m figure is touted regarding that clause, however, which could prove too high of a hurdle to overcome.

Liverpool prepared to smash transfer record?

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to raise their bid for Federico Chiesa after seeing their initial offer rejected, claims a report.

The Reds are desperate to bolster their forward ranks this season and it’s claimed Italy star Chiesa is Jurgen Klopp’s No 1 target.

Chiesa proved one of the star’s of Euro 2020, as Italy overcame England to win on penalties in the final. But prising him away from Juventus is proving a tough ask. Indeed, Liverpool reportedly saw an £86m bid for Chiesa rebuffed over the weekend.

Now the Daily Express claims Liverpool are ready to raise that offer and will add the £12m funds raised from the sale of Harry Wilson.

That would take their offer to an eye-watering £98m – a fee which could break the British transfer record.

