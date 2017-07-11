West Ham lock horns with Everton over Juventus midfielder

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro is reportedly set to find himself at the centre of a tug of war between Premier League duo West Ham and Everton.

The midfielder, 24, has made quite a impression at the club under Massimiliano Allgeri, who is keen tie the player down to a new contract.

But Tuttosport claim the Premier League duo have made contact with Sturaro’s representatives to sound him out over a move to England, and with it the guarantee of more regular football.

Sturaro joined the Italian giants from fellow Serie A Genoa back in 2014 before being immediately loaned back to his former side for a half-season loan.

Since returning to the Juventus Stadium, he has gone on to make 71 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and chipping in with another five assists.

However, the versatile star – who is capable of playing across the midfield, either defensively or in an attacking role – is still very much regarded as a squad player at the Old Lady and could look to leave after refusing to get guarantees from Allegri over his playing time.

Sturaro managed just 12 Serie A starts in the season just elapsed, and 28 appearances in total.