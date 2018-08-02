West Ham look to future with capture of exciting Portuguese forward

West Ham have swooped to make Portugal youth international striker Xande Silva their latest summer signing.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Hammers after joining from Vitoria de Guimaraes for an undisclosed fee.

Silva will start out with West Ham’s under-23s and may have to wait to feature in Manuel Pellegrini’s first team.

“This is a very important moment for me,” he told the club’s official website.

“This is a new experience for me, out of Portugal. I am very happy to be here at West Ham. I am a technical player and I am very fast. I will give West Ham 100 per cent on the pitch every time I play.

“It’s a big dream of mine to play here in England. This is a club with a big history, with very good fans and I’m very excited to be here.”

The former Sporting Lisbon youngster follows Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Fabian Balbuena and Felipe Anderson in moving to the London Stadium in what has proven to be a busy summer for West Ham.