West Ham United are reportedly interested in the possibility of signing Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia on a free transfer next summer.

Valencia has already missed a number first-team games this season, after the veteran seemingly fell out of favour with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Ecuadorean has been battling reported injury problems, with Mourinho recently making light of an Instagram post which showed Valencia aiming to prove his fitness in the gym.

“I watched something funny in Antonio’s Instagram where he says “work, work, work” in the gym,” the manager said earlier this month.

“He should say alone because he is injured and can’t train with the team. It looked like he was working really hard – but without the ball and without the team. He’s not ready.”

With the 33-year-old’s contract expiring in summer of 2019, The Sun report that West Ham are interested in the possibility of signing Valencia on a free.

They are not alone in their interest though, as the report also suggests that clubs from Spain and Italy are closely monitoring his situation.

Manuel Pellegrini is a “huge admirer” of Valencia – The Sun claims – and with Pablo Zabaleta considering a possible retirement, the Hammers boss is seeking cover.