West Ham make £27m offer for prolific La Liga forward

West Ham have submitted a £26.75million bid for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, according to Radio Galega.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a prolific season with Celta Vigo, after impressing in his native Uruguay for Defensor Sporting.

Luckily for Gomez, his form back home followed him to Spain, and has earned him plenty of interested suitors around Europe this summer.

The forward finished his first La Liga season with 17 goals from 36 appearances, but could well be heading for a new challenge this season.

Gomez’s current contract includes a £35.5million release clause, but it is unclear as to whether Celta would consider doing business with interested parties below that fee.

West Ham are aware of the release clause, but have opted to test the waters with a £26.75m bid.

Having only paid £3.5m for the striker a year ago, should Gomez leave, it will hand Celta a huge profit margin, even if they accept the Hammers opening bid.