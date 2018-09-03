West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly not yet at risk of being sacked despite a terrible start to the season.

The Hammers were booed off the pitch on Saturday after their last-minute 1-0 loss to Wolves at the London Stadium.

Despite spending over £100million in the transfer window, Pellegrini doesn’t yet have a point on the board after losing all four Premier League games to start the season.

However, according to the Mirror, there is ‘no suggestion that owners David Gold and David Sullivan will copy Crystal Palace’, who sacked Frank de Boer after four defeats to start the season.

Tough games against Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea follow after the international break, but the former Man City boss is confident his side can turn things around.

“On the training ground we are doing well, no lack of attitude,” the 64-year-old said.

“But we have to take that work during the week into games, where there is that added pressure.

“It is just four games, we won’t stop fighting now. We are just starting and we will resolve that problem. I think everyone inside the club is calm.”

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.