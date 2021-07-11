West Ham told to double offer after making first bid for Tottenham target

West Ham have made the first move for Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur, according to reports – but it has not been a successful one.

Muldur is on the radar of several Premier League sides are featuring for Turkey at Euro 2020. Those international duties did not go particularly well as his country were eliminated in the group stage. However, Muldur’s performances from the past season at club level have been enough to convince.

The right-back made 28 appearances in his second season in Serie A, following on from 24 the previous year. At the age of 22, he has shown his potential and could be looking for the next step already.

He has already been mentioned as a possible target for the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham. West Ham have also been in the frame and according to Sassuolo News, it is they who have made the first bid.

The website, part of Italian news outlet TMW, claims West Ham made an offer of around €7m. However, Sassuolo are seeking almost double that figure.

Even so, they seem to be preparing for Muldur’s potential exit by scouring the market for other right-backs. If West Ham can increase their offer, they stand a good chance of getting their man.

Whether they want to up their bid much further, though, is unclear. They already have Vladimir Coufal – who has been stalling on a new contract – at right-back, so in theory do not need to spend too much on another player there.

However, they will be competing on four fronts this season after qualifying for the Europa League in addition to their three domestic competitions. Therefore, they will need to have extra depth in their squad.

Muldur is a versatile player who could help them in different areas, so may be one they continue to pursue. As of yet, though, it is not known if they will.

West Ham become frontrunners for striker

A more pressing priority for West Ham this summer is to finally find a new striker.

They sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January, but opted to wait before finding the right replacement. Ultimately, they saw the season out without signing a new centre-forward and it didn’t harm them too much, as they came sixth in the Premier League.

But next season, they will need more depth up front and therefore they could try to sign someone to fill the position this summer.

One report recently revealed they were leading the race to sign a striker from a London rival…

