West Ham have installed Liverpool’s Mr. Dependable as their No 1 transfer target, and the Reds will reluctantly cash in for the right price, according to a report.

Liverpool may yet win the Premier League this season, though their squad next term is expected to look unrecognisable. Trent Alexander-Arnold is heading to Real Madrid, while there is strong Saudi Arabian interest in Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. Nunez in particular is expected to depart.

Elsewhere, centre-back Jarell Quansah could be forced out if and when Liverpool sign a new central defender. The Reds are among the cluster of the Premier League clubs to have held talks with Dean Huijsen’s camp.

A new right-back to take Alexander-Arnold’s spot will be signed, as will a left-back to shunt the declining Andy Robertson down the order. Additions in central midfield and at striker will also be sought.

However, today’s update regards the goalkeeping position, with West Ham sizing up Caoimhin Kelleher for a summer swoop.

The Irishman, 26, has proven time and again he’s far too good to warm the bench when deputising for Alisson Becker. But given the presence of Alisson at Anfield, a back-up role is all Liverpool can offer.

What’s more, Giorgi Mamardashvili is due to arrive from Valencia in the summer in a move that could push Kelleher down to third choice.

Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to be a regular starter and with just one year remaining on his contract, Liverpool are reluctantly ready to cash in.

Kelleher has recently been linked with Leeds United (if they’re promoted) and Bournemouth. A move to the latter would hinge on the Cherries failing to sign Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga to a permanent deal.

But per The Sun, Kelleher’s future could actually lay in London by way of a move to West Ham.

Graham Potter and Co. are understood to have made Kelleher their ‘top summer transfer target.’

The goalkeeper is viewed as a potential upgrade on Alphonse Areola and would become the new number one if signed.

How much do Liverpool want for Kelleher?

The report stated West Ham may initially look to pursue a loan deal, though that method of exit would not suit Liverpool unless an obligation to buy were attached.

Indeed, Kelleher’s existing contract at Anfield expires at the end of next season and the club are in no mood to lose a highly saleable asset for nothing.

Furthermore, Kelleher’s sale will be extra lucrative for the club given his status as a homegrown player. The proceeds from those types of exits are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

Accordingly, Liverpool are expected to demand a permanent move and reports have differed when naming their asking price.

The Sun suggested a deal could be struck for as little as £20m. However, talkSPORT pointed to a £30m valuation, while The Mirror went even higher, citing £35m.

In reality, Liverpool’s backs are against the wall given Kelleher only has one year remaining on his deal. How high of a fee they can command may rest on how many suitors act on their interest.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool to steamroll competition for ‘best young English player since Jude Bellingham’

🔴 Liverpool star’s father drops huge Real Madrid transfer hint as FULL quotes emerge

🔴 Liverpool ramp up plans to secure quality striker signing as FOUR rivals join chase