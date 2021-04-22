West Ham set to swoop for £30m prospect as Everton switch loses appeal

West Ham have joined the race to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City, according to reports.

Aarons was one of the brighter sparks from the Norwich team that suffered relegation from the Premier League last season. The full-back attracted interest from a range of European clubs including Bayern Munich and Roma. But he ultimately stayed put at Carrow Road.

That has proven beneficial for Norwich, who have now secured automatic promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

But Aarons may not be a part of the group that has another crack at Premier League football. According to the PA news agency, he has been told he can leave for the right price.

It is understood that the Canaries want £30m for the England under-21 international. Everton are among his admirers but the latest development is that Aarons would rather stay in the south of the country.

Therefore, West Ham are on alert. They currently have Vladimir Coufal and Ryan Fredericks as their man options at right-back. Academy graduate Ben Johnson can play in either full-back role and has also had some opportunities in the first team.

Aarons would be a long-term project that West Ham could invest in. They want to build on the progress they have made this season by strengthening their squad.

Dean Ashton: Max Aarons interest no surprise Speaking on the Football Show, Dean Ashton says 'it's no surprise' that Norwich right-back Max Aarons is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Another Premier League suitor is Tottenham, who have been following him since when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge. Even after Jose Mourinho’s dismissal, they could retain an interest.

But they appear to face competition from one of their London rivals in West Ham.

Norwich ready to shift players

Aarons is not the only player who could leave Norwich this summer. Emi Buendia is also attracting interest from elsewhere.

The attacking midfielder was one of the most creative players in the Premier League in the year that Norwich went down. Now he has helped them back up, he could make the next step elsewhere.

Daniel Farke is also willing to get rid of Timm Klose, Josip Drmic and Tom Trybull, all of whom are currently out on loan. Midfielder Moritz Leitner’s days are also numbered at Carrow Road having not featured all season.

In terms of signings, Norwich will complete permanent deals for Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis after their loan spells.

