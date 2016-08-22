West Ham midfielder linked with Serie A return – report

Fiorentina are believed to be interested in signing out-of-favour Hammers midfielder Pedro Obiang before the transfer window closes.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old is a key target for manager Paolo Sousa, who wants to negotiate a yaer-long loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

Obiang, who is only 12 months into his four-year deal with the Hammers after joining from Sampdoria, has been restricted to starts in Europa League qualifying matches and late substitute appearances so far this season, and Slaven Bilic is reportedly ready to offload the former Atletico Madrid graduate, who is valued in the region of £4million.