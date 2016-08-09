West Ham ‘move ahead’ of Liverpool in loan bid for Real star

West Ham have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign teen sensation Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 17-year-old attracted a lot of interest while he was at Stromsgodset, with both Manchester clubs as well as Arsenal interested in the player, before he moved to the Spanish capital in January 2015.

He managed just over 30 minutes of action for Real last season, with reports in Spain claiming that he is available for loan in order to get game time to develop.

Spanish outlet AS claimed that Liverpool would be Odegaard’s preferred destination if he was to leave on loan this summer, with the Reds reportedly having tabled a loan offer.

Now, AS state that West Ham are in pole position to land the midfielder as they are in a better position to give him first team opportunities.

The Hammers already have another Norwegian teenager in 19-year-old Martin Samuelsen, who enjoyed a loan spell at Peterborough last season.

Odegaard admitted that development has always been his number one priority in an interview last year.

“My dad has never talked about winning and being the best,” said Odegaard in an interview with Norwegian football magazine Josimar.

“The only thing that has mattered is development and improving all the time. It’s always been supposed to be fun, devoid of stress and fear. He always tells me that there’s no danger in making mistakes. He wants me to make them, then try again. He’s always encouraged me to use the ball.”