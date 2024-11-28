Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has reacted to reports that striker Evan Ferguson could leave the club on loan in the January transfer window, with the likes of West Ham and Newcastle keen on his signature.

The Republic of Ireland international has made just one Premier League start since Hurzeler’s arrival, with the likes of Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro all currently ahead of him in the pecking order on the south coast.

It’s fair to say that injuries have played a part in his lack of minutes though after the 20-year-old initially broke into the first-team picture when Graham Potter was at the helm and continued his development under Roberto De Zerbi last season.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Ferugson’s lack of game time had made the club consider a loan move in January for the striker, who was previously being courted by many of the biggest clubs in England.

More recently, West Ham and Newcastle have been tipped to lock horns to try and sign the attacker but Hurzeler insists that Ferguson remains and key part of the squad and that he has spoken to the player about what he wants to see from him moving forward.

“I don’t know from where this information comes because I said to Evan that I am happy he is here with the team,” the German said ahead of Brighton’s game against Southampton on Friday night.

“I am happy how he is training, what shape he is in physically, mentally. Of course, he is a young player and needs game time.”

Hurzeler sets Ferguson clear challenge

Hurzeler also challenged Ferguson to not complain and remain ready to take his chance when the opportunity presented itself over the busy Christmas schedule.

“That is the same thing I demand from all the players: accept your role and don’t complain,” he added.

“You can be disappointed if you’re not playing – I was the same as a player, it’s normal and should be like this – but accept your role and make sure you bring yourself in the mood and the shape that, when you get the chance, you are ready.

“The best example is with Igor. No one expected Igor to play that many games in this phase, but he always made sure he was ready for games and for the chance.

“He always trained hard, never complained, accepted his role and then when he got the chance he was there.

“It is exactly that which I demand from Evan and also what I said to him. I never said anything to him about a loan or anything like this. We are happy Evan is here and I am sure he can help us in the next week.”

A win for Hurzeler’s side on Friday would make it three on the bounce in the Premier League and move then a remarkable second in the table.

