West Ham and Newcastle United are in a race to sign Brighton talent Evan Ferguson, who has been allowed to leave the club on loan, but Leeds United’s chances of recruiting the striker look slim.

The 20-year-old has started just one Premier League game for Brighton this season, with head coach Fabian Hurzeler preferring Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, and summer signing Georginio Rutter in attack.

This is a far cry from when he burst onto the scene for the Seagulls in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, where Ferguson scored 10 goals in 25 matches.

Now, the Republic of Ireland international, whose contract at the Amex runs until 2029, has been linked with a January loan exit as he aims to get regular first-team minutes.

The Telegraph claims Ferguson is available on loan in the winter transfer window and Leicester City, Fulham, West Ham, and Newcastle have been linked with the youngster.

Speculation is beginning to fester that Championship side Leeds are keen on Ferguson, who had an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign, but the report states the £60m-rated (€71.9m, $75.4m) forward is morely likely to go out on loan in the Premier League.

Long-term interest remains

TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea are still huge fans of Ferguson, despite his struggles with form and injury over the past year or so.

The Blues are finding joy with Nicolas Jackson up front but they did try and fail to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen over the summer, so that itch has not been completely scratched.

However, Brighton are not keen on selling academy product Ferguson permanently and still believe he can recapture the form he showed a couple of seasons ago.

For Leeds, it seems unlikely that they will be able to bring the Irishman to Elland Road in January. Reports suggested they asked to be kept informed of the possibility of Ferguson being loaned out when they sold Rutter to the Seagulls in August but nothing came of it.

Although Leeds are the most likely of the potential suitors to give him regular game time, with Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph, and Patrick Bamford underwhelming at times in Daniel Farke’s attack, a Premier League switch for Ferguson seems more likely.

Premier League teams do battle

Tottenham, West Ham, and Everton are said to be keeping tabs on Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, who has also not been a regular for the Seagulls of late.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the Amex next summer but he is struggling to get minutes ahead of Joel Veltman and Ferdi Kadioglu.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are trying to offload winger Miguel Almiron. If they can do that, they are said to be eyeing up Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven or Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth.

It has been proven difficult to shift the Paraguay international but the Toon may be closer to moving on the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Nayef Aguerd has reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid as a result of his performances away from West Ham during his loan spell with Real Sociedad.

