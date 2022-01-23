West Ham and Newcastle set to make huge decision on 20-goal striker

West Ham and Newcastle are expected to decide whether to pursue Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz this week.

Rumours have been rife this month over a potential Premier League move for the Chilean striker. Brereton Diaz has been outstanding for his Lancashire-based club this season, scoring 20 goals in 27 Championship outings. Now, it has been reported that David Moyes had scouts sent to watch the man in action mid-week.

According to the Sunday Express (23/01/22, Pg 74), scouts watched Brereton Diaz in action as his side were defeated 2-0 by Hull City on Wednesday night.

The loss was his fourth consecutive game without a goal, however he still remains the league’s second top scorer.

The report indicates that a decision will be made this week by both clubs on whether they will push to sign the 22-year-old this month.

It is believed Moyes wants the striker as one of two major signings this month, alongside Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips.

The reported valuation of Brereton Diaz is £28.5 million, which according to Claret and Hugh was quoted to the Hammers earlier this month.

Newcastle are also keen on the Chile international, however no official bid is yet to be made.

Brereton Diaz’s current contract with Rovers is set to expire in the summer.

However, Tony Mowbray’s side do have the option of extending this deal by a further year.

This means the club can afford to take time arranging the best deal without a risk of losing him for free.

Whatever decision is made, it seems clear the exciting youngster would be a major boost to any top flight side.

Rovers star set to make long awaited return

Rovers man Bradley Dack is set to appear for the Under-23 squad following a long injury lay-off.

Dack, 28, is hopeful he can star for his side against Leeds United’s youth squad on Monday night.

The Rovers talisman has been sidelined since March 2021 after a cruel run of prolonged injuries.

But Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph fans could soon see him back on the pitch.

He said: “We’ve had that discussion, we’ll see how he trains.

“I’ll talk with him after training, there’s a potential but not a guarantee.

“The medical department feel that’s he’s just about ready, he’s been training for six weeks on the grass every day.”

