West Ham open David Moyes talks as Bilic accepts the end is nigh

West Ham have opened talks with David Moyes as Slaven Bilic appeared resigned to his fate at the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool once again left Bilic’s future at the club in serious jeopardy.

Rumours emanating from the London Stadium in the aftermath of another dreadful performance suggest the Croatian’s time is up.

Everton and Sunderland manager Moyes is being considered to take over until the end of the season in a bid to drag West Ham away from the foot of the table, with reports claiming a deal could be struck in the coming days once a severance package with Bilic – who is contracted until June – is finalised.

West Ham in talks with Moyes to replace Bilic. No deal agreed yet but decision will be made in 48 hours or sooner depending on circumstances — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) November 5, 2017

Asked if he still felt he had the backing of the club’s hierarchy, Bilic replied: “It’s hard for me to talk about that now.”

Quickfire first-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip saw the hapless Hammers booed off at the interval.

Manuel Lanzini pulled one back in the second half – but their hopes of a comeback lasted all of 55 seconds before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his first Reds goal.

Salah hit an exquisite fourth, and frankly it could have been seven or eight had Liverpool not taken mercy with some wayward finishing.

“There are two situations,” added Bilic.

“One is that, of course, I believe in myself, my staff, my team, I’m a big fighter and I definitely don’t feel a broken man. I’m very strong.

“On the other hand the situation for West Ham is not good and the club is above every individual, and that includes me.

“I know my values and if I’m anything I’m a strong man and a big believer in myself, and I’m the one taking the bullets all the time.

“But are we playing well? No, we are not. It’s my duty, it’s me that has to take responsibility.”