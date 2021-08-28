West Ham are closing in on a transfer for Kurt Zouma following the Chelsea centre-back’s successful medical, according to a report.

The Hammers require another addition at the back ahead of one of their busiest seasons in recent times. After finishing sixth in the Premier League, they have Europa League football to contend with. Still, they only have three first-team, recognised centre-back options in their ranks.

Angelo Ogbonna, 33, and 31-year-old Craig Dawson represent boss David Moyes’ first-choice pairing. However, Issa Diop is the only other senior candidate to step in.

As such, Moyes has made Blues star Zouma a key target. The deal has progressed in recent days and the Frenchman began a medical in Paris.

Earlier reports claimed that Zouma’s knee injury history was causing concern. But 90min now reports that Hammers chiefs feel ‘satisfied’ with the player’s fitness.

Therefore, he has completed his medical and is now ‘poised’ to sign a five-year contract at West Ham.

In doing so, though, he will make a statement by becoming the clubs’s highest-paid player. Indeed, he will earn close to 50 per cent more than he did at Chelsea.

Still, Zouma will have to tap into performance-related bonuses to earn some of his new wage.

90min adds that the 26-year-old will cost West Ham £26million. However, Moyes wants another centre-forward before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Michail Antonio – when fit – has proved his worth up front. In fact, he became West Ham’s record Premier League goalscorer in Monday’s 4-1 win over Leicester.

However, he has a history of hamstring problems which have held him back. With little time left in the window, though, Moyes recently admitted doubt as to whether he would sign new players.

Moyes has West Ham transfer doubt

We are looking to try to add to the squad with players who can make a difference,” the manager said.

“I believe we will, but ultimately I cannot promise it because sometimes these things just do not happen.

“It is not all that easy getting the players over the line and in this window that is what I have found.

“Let’s hope we can; if we can’t and the team keeps playing the way it is I will be happy because the team is doing excellent. But if we can give the team a little more competition then I think that will help.”

