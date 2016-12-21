West Ham plot ‘ambitious loan move’ for Man Utd duo

West Ham united are seemingly intent on signing a new striker in January, and their pursuit has led them to Manchester United, according to a report.

The Hammers had previously set their sights on Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, but the Telegraph stated that he would not be leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon.

Now, the paper claims that West Ham will make an “ambitious enquiry” to take either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial on loan from Manchester United.

The report goes on the claim that Slaven Bilic is looking to add to his squad with proven Premier League goalscorers, and consequently the club are eyeing up players at Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United who are struggling for game time.

However, it is believed that it is “unlikely” Jose Mourinho will let either of the duo leave, despite both having lost their place in the starting line up.

This comes after rumours that Marcus Rashford had been criticised by manager Jose Mourinho for losing focus after a promising start to his Manchester United career.

The Sun claimed that Mourinho has told Rashford to ‘buck his ideas up’, and fears that the young striker is struggling to cope with all the hype.

Stuck in a rut

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Martial admitted that he has struggled for form this season.

“I think consistency is my big problem,” said Martial.

“I have a tendency to have a good 35 minutes and I drop in the last 15. I think it’s mostly an endurance thing. I’ve improved my endurance a lot, but I know that if I improve it even more, I’ll be able to progress.”

West Ham have also been linked with Daniel Sturridge, although his position at Liverpool may not be as uncertain after he came on in the Merseyside Derby and made a big impact.

Sassuolo’s Gregoire Defrel and Porto’s Laurent Depoitre are two forwards the Londoners may be forced to move for if their attemps to land one of Batshuayi, Sturridge, Rashford and Martial all fail.