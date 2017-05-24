West Ham plot bid to stop Martial becoming Man Utd fall guy

West Ham are reportedly ready to test Manchester United’s desire to keep hold of Anthony Martial, amid reports Jose Mourinho wants to revamp his attacking structure.

With club record goalscorer Wayne Rooney likely to move this summer and with doubts surrounding the future of knee-injury victim Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United’s attack next season could have a very different look next season.

Reports of a world-record £84million deal for Antoine Griezmann are gathering pace again after a number of telling admissions by the Atletico Madrid striker on French TV, while United have also been linked with moves for Ivan Perisic, Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku amid claims Mourinho wants to add at least two attacking players to his ranks.

With Marcus Rashford again underlining his importance to Mourinho in recent weeks and with Josh Harrop showing promise, it has been suggested that Martial could find he’s the biggest loser of the club’s summer recruitment drive.

Martial has shown plenty of promise since arriving in the Premier League last season, scoring 15 goals in 56 league appearances in total, but was in and out of Mourinho’s team last season and often had to settle for a place on the bench.

The Hammers are desperately hoping to boost their attacking options next season and while moves for Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi and Kelechi Iheanacho have been mooted, reports in the French media suggests the Hammers have Martial as their No 1 target.

It’s claimed Martial is also being courted by Lyon, who want to sign the player on loan and it remains to be seen if United will allow him to leave, or if their summer business does indeed further block the player’s route into the first team.