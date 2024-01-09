West Ham plot move for 24-goal Sunderland star as David Moyes looks to bolster key area

West Ham are keen to bring in a couple of new faces this month and TEAMtalk understands David Moyes has made a new left-winger one of his priorities.

The Hammers have enjoyed a brilliant period under the manager, which has seen the club lift a European trophy and continue to push up the English Premier League table.

West Ham currently sit in sixth place – six points adrift from the top four – but still want to bring in reinforcements to build on an impressive summer window when they signed the likes of Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alverez.

TEAMtalk sources state that Moyes wants to bring in more competition for the left-winger position and one player of serious interest is Sunderland star Jack Clarke.

The 23-year-old has been discussed at board level, who are looking at the best way to bring him to London.

Sunderland have made it clear that they do not want to sell Clarke and it will therefore take a big fee to lure him away from the Stadium of Light this month.

That has not put off West Ham, though, who are considering the best approach to land the Black Cats star.

West Ham leading the race for Sunderland star Jack Clarke

Clarke has been in excellent form since his move from Spurs in January of 2022.

A loan to the northeast was the first point of call before Sunderland made the move permanent the following summer.

The winger, who can play on the right as well as the left, has been a key figure for the Black Cats ever since.

Clarke has made 98 appearances to date for Sunderland, netting an impressive 24 goals and making 20 assists in the process.

His performances have led to him becoming a fan favourite, with several clubs in the Premier League and around Europe now chasing his signature.

Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brighton have previously been linked with Clarke.

TEAMtalk sources state that West Ham now are the most engaged in the pursuit of Clarke and are poised to make their move soon.

Clarke signed a four-year deal when he made the move and there is no release clause in his deal.

This makes landing him this month difficult, so the Hammers will have to be creative if they are to secure him before the summer.

Signing him sooner rather than later could be key, too, as TEAMtalk sources close to the player suggest there will be much greater interest in his services when the season comes to an end.

