West Ham plot move for former Chelsea man as Moyes eyes Antonio upgrade; Man Utd also linked

West Ham United are reportedly lining up an ambitious move for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner in January, with the striker ‘considering a change of scenery.’

Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for the former Chelsea player, so a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

It’s no secret that David Moyes is keen to bring in a new centre-forward this winter.

Michail Antonio is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. He is past his best at the age of 33, while Danny Ings, 31, has made just four league appearances this season.

Jarrod Bowen has featured as a striker on a few occasions this season, but his best position is as a right-winger.

In-demand Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is thought to be West Ham’s main striker target, but plenty of European clubs are keen on him.

Should they miss out on Guirassy, reports suggest that the Hammers could make a move for Werner. He struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge can be a top performer on his day.

Leipzig open to selling Werner to West Ham

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Leipzig would ‘not put any obstacles’ in Werner’s way should West Ham make a move for him.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Bundesliga club this season, with just 1444 appearances in all competitions this season – 386 minutes of action in total.

Werner is desperate to play for Germany in the 2024 European Championships and therefore, a move away from Leipzig in January could be the best thing for him.

The report says that ‘several Premier League sides are interested in Werner,’ with West Ham at the front of the queue for his signature.

It’s claimed Leipzig would be willing to let him leave if a ‘suitable enquiry’ is made, and ‘initial contacts’ have already been held in England over a move.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much Werner would cost. Leipzig signed him for £25.3m, though, so it’s likely they will try and get as much of that back as possible by selling him.

There is a growing sense that Werner could be on his way back to the Premier League and West Ham are among the favourites to secure his signature.

