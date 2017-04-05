West Ham plot moves for Liverpool, Man City players – report

West Ham United have opened talks with one Premier League star, while making a shock move for another, according to reports.

The Hammers have started negotiations with Manchester City’s defender Pablo Zabaleta, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The defender, who joined City for £7.4million from Espanyol in 2008 has enjoyed a successful nine-year spell at the club, winning two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

It is unlikely the 32-year-old will earn a new deal at the club, however, and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is keen to bring the experienced defender to the London Stadium.

The Croation boss has had to use winger Michail Antonio at right-back this season and a move to strengthen his options in that department is expected this summer.

The Hammers have also contacted Liverpool over their winger Lazar Markovic, according to the The Sun.

The Serbian is currently enjoying an impressive loan spell at Hull City and is expected to be available in summer.

However, the Reds have quoted a price tag of £16million, unwilling to make much of a loss on the £21.25million they spent to sign Markovic from Benfica in 2014.

The Hammers are on the lookout for a replacement to Dimitri Payet and the Serbian winger could be that man.