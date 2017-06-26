West Ham prepare club-record bid to lure Olivier Giroud

West Ham are reportedly preparing a £20million bid to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal this summer.

The France forward looks likely to leave the Emirates this summer should the Gunners be successful in their efforts to prise Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

The Ligue 1 club are in negotiations with Arsenal over a deal for the striker and are also one of the clubs, along with Marseille and Napoli, reportedly considering an approach for Giroud.

But the Daily Telegraph reports that West Ham are willing to smash their transfer record for the striker and are preparing to submit a £20million offer to Arsenal.

The paper claims the Hammers are also prepared to match or even better the 30-year-old’s current £120,000 a week wages at Arsenal in a bid to entice him across London.

Giroud knows he’ll likely need to leave the Emirates this season with the World Cup in Russia coming up next summer.

The striker only signed a new deal at Arsenal in January, but having made just 29 Premier League appearances this season – many of which came off the bench – the player knows he is way down Arsene Wenger’s pecking order.

And any deal for Lacazette will only likely further his need to quit the club after a prolific five-year spell that has seen the Frenchman score 98 times in 226 appearances.