West Ham secure impressive PSG agreement over no-lose transfer

West Ham have are on the verge of acquiring an impressive PSG star in a deal that appears to have no downsides for the Hammers.

With a Europa League campaign to juggle next season, David Moyes is facing an uphill task to match last year’s superb campaign. Bolstering the club’s depth in the transfer market will help the Scot challenge on two fronts, though positive news has thus far been in short supply.

The club’s attempts to bring Jesse Lingard back on board appear to have fallen short. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent hint was anything to go by, Lingard will remain at Old Trafford next season.

Talk of a move for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham swirled. Though it appears Arsenal and potentially Tottenham would have to be overcome to sign the 23-year-old.

Now, a piece of good news has finally surfaced after trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano detailed an imminent signing.

Romano tweeted West Ham have reached an ‘agreement’ with PSG to sign impressive goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The 28-year-old excelled on loan with Fulham last season, though their relegation laid waste to any chances of a permanent deal.

Instead, he will join the Hammers on an initial 12-month loan with a ‘buy option’ included.

The deal’s structure would appear to have no downsides for West Ham on the surface. Areola has already proven he can make the grade in England. And should he impress again, a permanent deal can be sanctioned.

Lukasz Fabianski will likely remain the club’s No. 1 between the sticks. The Poland international has been a dependable performer since arriving from Swansea. But at 36 and with just a year left on his contract, a long-term replacement will soon need to be signed.

At 28, Areola would certainly fit that bill. Romano concluded the contract is ‘set to be signed’ with personal terms already ‘agreed.’

West Ham considering Man Utd approach

Meanwhile, West Ham are keeping a close eye on the situation involving Phil Jones at Old Trafford, who reportedly may be let go for free this summer.

The centre-half still has two years left on his contract. Nevertheless, Manchester United are keen to get him off their wage bill. With Raphael Varane arriving from Real Madrid, Jones’ £100,000-a-week salary could be sacrificed to help balance the books.

The 28-year-old did not feature for the club at all last season as he recovered from knee surgery. Indeed, he has only featured in eight competitive matches in the last two season.

The latest club to be linked with the defender is West Ham with David Moyes particular keen on renewing ties, according to Eurosport.

The Hammers are reportedly preparing to offer him a ‘low-base’ contract with significant add-ons should United let him go.

