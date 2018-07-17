West Ham put £50m Man Utd target up for sale, wants Roma transfer

Manchester United target Marko Arnautovic has been put up for sale by West Ham, according to reports.

The Austrian only joined the Londoners last summer from Stoke in a deal worth £25million but there has been speculation that the Red Devils could pay £50million for him in this transfer window.

And Italian newspaper Leggo claims that Arnautovic has been made available for transfer by the Hammers with the forward wanting a move to Serie A outfit Roma.

West Ham have recently signed Felipe Anderson on a four-year deal from Lazio for a reported fee of around £35million, potentially rising to £42million.

That signing has led to the Premier League side allowing Arnautovic to make a transfer this summer but, despite his interest in a move to Roma, the report continues by saying that the Giallorossi aren’t interested.

Arnautovic was West Ham’s Player of the Season last term but Anderson’s arrival casts doubt over the amount of playing time he will be afforded under new boss Manuel Pellegrini.

