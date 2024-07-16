Southampton have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham for a fee in the region of £18million.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Mary’s when Saints were in the Championship, returns after signing a four-year contract.

Downes made 37 appearances for Southampton during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring twice, as he helped them earn promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

“We’re thrilled to bring Flynn back,” said manager Russell Martin. “It was a big priority for us this summer and to get it done early in pre-season is also really important for us.

“He was such an influential player for us last season, both on and off the pitch. He’s a brilliant character, he’s aggressive and physical in his play, technically excellent with the ball and a fantastic athlete too.”

Downes, who joined West Ham from Swansea in the summer of 2022, played 35 times for the Hammers prior to his move to the south coast.

“Being a part of it last year, it was so good,” Downes said. “The whole club, the people, I think everything about it is so special.

“I feel like when you connect with people like that, such genuine people, and I’m talking about the whole club here, it’s so hard not to want to be a part of that.”

West Ham turn to Wan-Bissaka deal

Downes is Southampton’s seventh signing since they were promoted from the Championship and their second in three days after the arrival of Yukinari Sugawara from AZ Alkmaar.

As for West Ham, they are expected to put that money to work straight away as a move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being mooted.

The defensive-minded full-back has concrete interest from Turkish giant Galatasaray, while closer to home, Everton have also been linked.

But according to reports, Wan-Bissaka favours a return to his home city of London and that is the critical factor that makes West Ham favourites.

Right-back is a need for the Hammers after Ben Johnson joined Ipswich Town on a free transfer, leaving 31-year-old Vladimir Coufal to man the fort for new boss Julen Lopetegui at right-back.

