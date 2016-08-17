West Ham record signing Andre Ayew to miss four months

West Ham record signing Andre Ayew is facing “a significant rehabilitation period” due to the thigh injury sustained in Monday’s clash with Chelsea.

The club’s £20million record signing lasted just 35 minutes of his debut at Stamford Bridge on Monday before limping off.

The club have not given a timeframe for Ayew’s absence – but Jack Sullivan, the son of West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan, earlier wrote on Twitter: ”We are devastated that Ayew will be out for about 4 months. He needs surgery.”