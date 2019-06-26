West Ham see cash-plus-player bid for West Brom striker rejected

West Ham have had a £10million plus Sam Byram and Jordan Hugill bid rejected by West Brom for Salomon Rondon, according to a report.

Rondon spent last season on loan at Newcastle, enjoying an impressive season, which saw him score 12 goals on Tyneside.

However, having returned to his parent club, the Baggies are keen to cash in on the Venezuelan forward after failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The former Malaga and Zenit St Petersburg man has 149 career goals in 441 appearances in addition to 22 goals in 71 appearances for his country.

Newcastle, Wolves and Fenerbahce are all reportedly interested in Rondon.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham have made the first move for the 29-year-old. The Hammers have reportedly bid £10m plus two players, Sam Byram and Jordan Hugill, who cost them in excess of £10m when signed from Leeds United and Preston North End respectively.

Byram has struggled with injuries during his time in East London and spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest but again a serious injury ruled him out for a lot of the season.

Hugill never really took his chance at West Ham and he also spent last season on loan at Middlesborough.