West Ham sent packing as Leeds close to signing off on new contract for top attacking star

Leeds United are reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with winger Willy Gnonto this week, putting an end to talk of a potential exit in the January transfer window.

There have been growing rumours of a move back to the Premier League with West Ham for the Italy international, with numerous other clubs also queuing up for his signature.

Gnonto was left out of Daniel Farke’s squad back in August after refusing to play for the club, as he looked for an exit.

Despite his demands, the Leeds hierarchy remained firm and insisted a sale would not take place.

The 20-year-old did eventually return to training in time to feature and score in an impressive 4-3 win at Ipswich just under a fortnight later, as Farke gave an insight into why he had given Gnonto a ‘second chance’ to impress.

The German BBC Radio Leeds at the time: “At the beginning of the week he came to see me and explained his situation and he apologised that he had made a mistake. He asked if he could be involved in team training and he is 100% ready.

“My decision was to give him a second chance and if he impresses in training he will earn a spot in the squad. I’m always open to give a young player a second chance, but he knows that there is no third chance. The ball is in his court now.”

Well, it appears that Gnonto has now made his mind up over his future and decided to stay at Elland Road.

IN FOCUS: One player from every Premier League club who urgently needs a January transfer: Man Utd winger, £30m Arsenal signing…

Gnonto poised to pen new Leeds deal

Sky Sports reporters Tim Thornton and Lyall Thomas, along with The Athletic’s Leeds correspondent Phil Hay, have revealed that Leeds are now close to agreeing a new contract with the attacker – which should be signed off this week.

The winger looks set to disappoint West Ham, who were pushing to sign Gnonto, while Everton were previously credited with an interest before their FFP issues came to light.

Gnonto’s current deal runs until 2027 after he joined the club back in 2022 from Swiss outfit FC Zurich.

The attacker has scored five goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for the club. This season he has one goal and one assist in 23 outings but was missing from the weekend’s win over Preston due to a hip flexor injury that was confirmed by Farke.

Leeds are back in action on Wednesday evening when they take on Farke’s old side Norwich in the Championship at Elland Road.

READ MORE: Klopp gives Leeds United green light to sign Liverpool forward as Farke eyes surprise late attacking signing