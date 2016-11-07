West Ham to hold ‘crisis talks’ with Payet – report

West Ham will hold “crisis talks” after Dimitri Payet refused to rule out a January transfer, according to reports.

Payet has starred for both West Ham and France over the past 12 months, earning an inclusion on the longlist for the Ballon d’Or and attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG in the summer.

Speaking to French TV, Payet revealed he had not “closed the door” on leaving the Hammers in January, causing concern among club chiefs.

And according to the Daily Mirror, manager Slaven Bilic will hold talks with the 29-year-old “to underline how much he is loved and valued at the club”.

Payet signed a new five-and-a-half year deal worth £125,000-a-week in January.