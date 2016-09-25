West Ham set sights on Fabregas – report

West Ham are hoping to sign Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea in January, according to a report on Sunday.

The Hammers are desperate to add some impetus to their poor start to the season and they are tracking Fabregas’ situation at their London rivals.

The Spain midfielder has been a substitute in the first five Premier League games of the season, but he returned and scored twice in the EFL Cup win at Leicester and he was given a starting role in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Arsenal. Things did not go well though at The Emirates and Fabregas was hooked just before the hour mark with Chelsea 3-0 down and the 29-year-old now faces a battle to get back into Antonio Conte’s first-choice XI.

The Sunday Mirror claim West Ham are eager to get Fabregas on board, but the player is keen on fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge. Only time will tell whether Fabregas can win over Conte, but if he cannot earn a regular starting place then Slaven Bilic is open to signing the former Barcelona man.

The report also claims Bilic has been offered free agent Kevin Constant.

The ex-AC Milan defender is training with Nice after failing to get his six-month contract with Bologna renewed, but he is believed to be chasing a move to England.

West Ham have apparently been contacted, following the injuries to Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.