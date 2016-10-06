West Ham set to be lumbered with misfiring Zaza

Simone Zaza’s father and agent has revealed that West Ham have an obligation to buy the misfiring striker after making 10 appearances for the club.

Zaza joined the Hammers on a season-long loan from Serie A champions Juventus at the end of August with the Premier League side paying an initial loan fee of £4.3million. And it has now been revealed that a permanent £17.5million move will automatically triggered after the forward plays 10 games for the club.

Antonio Zaza told Tutto Juve: “He is on loan from Juventus with an obligation to buy after 10 appearances. I think he has four or five so far.

“He needs to settle, he has totally changed the way of playing. He is fine, you have to wait. There are no other problems. He is happy to be there. I repeat, they have another way of playing, it is not easy to settle in.”

The details of the loan deal were not disclosed by West Ham, but his father has now spoken about the finer points of Zaza’s contract, who has been linked with a move back to Italy and AC Milan.

Zaza, 25, has started four games for Slaven Bilic’s side this season and made a further appearance off the bench against Middlesbrough last Saturday, but he is yet to score for Bilic’s men, has picked up two yellow cards and he has looked well short of the standard required to succeed in the top flight.

Zaza’s father has admitted his son’s start to life in east London has been “not good” and reports in the Italian press claim the Italy forward has failed to “link” with supporters.

West Ham have had a nightmare start to the season collecting just four points after seven games, but Pedro Obiang is hoping Zaza and West ham cane turn their season around.

“We just need one goal from Simone and I am sure that everything will change,” Obiang told the club’s official website.

“We have many quality players. In the last ten-years this is one of the best squads that West Ham have ever had.

“We need to find that spirit which saw the team have such a success season last year and all the players come together like we did against Middlesbrough.”