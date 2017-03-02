West Ham set to give Slaven Bilic big show of faith

West Ham United are set to reward manager Slaven Bilic with a new contract at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Croation only has 15-months remaining on his three-year deal at the Olympic stadium, but the club are now set to extend his stay in London.

Initially, Bilic was set for extension talks in December, however, a poor start to the season, which saw Hammers fans become disgruntled, postponed the discussions.

Results have since significantly improved and, with West Ham sitting 9th in the Premier League, the club are set to reward their man with a new deal, according to Sky Sports.

In their vast improved performances, the Hammers have won six and drawn two of their 11 games since the start of December.

Not only have the board been impressed by the turnaround in the side’s displays, they have overseen Bilic handle the Dimitri Payet saga well and recruit even better, bringing in Robert Snodgrass and Jose Fonte.

Meanwhile, West Ham are also set to complete the deal to bring in Saint-Etienne right-back Kevin Malcuit when the transfer window reopens.

The club are set to hand the 48-year-old Bilic further money to improve the squad in the summer transfer window, with a striker topping the list.