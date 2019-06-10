West Ham set wheels in motion over impressive £85m triple deal

West Ham are looking to get their summer transfer plans up and running after targeting raids on Celta Vigo and Marseille for three in-demand stars.

The Hammers suffered from inconsistency last season under Manuel Pellegrini, but showed that, on their day, they are capable of challenging the best as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United were both beaten at the London Stadium.

And with star man Marko Arnautovic set to stay, and another key man in Manuel Lanzini returning to fitness, hopes are hope that West Ham can enjoy their best season in a number of years.

The club has already shown four big-name stars the door as they begin preparations for the new season, while the first new arrival of the summer was recently announced in the shape of the son of a club legend.

But according to reports on the continent, the Hammers are planning big this summer – with a trio of ambitious targets in their sights.

According to Mundo Deportivo, West Ham are ready to send representatives to Spain to try and broker a joint €60m swoop on Celta Vigo for Maxi Gomez and Stanislav Lobotka.

The Hammers have held a long-standing interest in the duo, with Uruguayan forward Gomez coming close to joining the club back in January as a potential replacement for Arnautovic.

While the Austrian stayed, West Ham shelved their interest, but it is understood that interest remains, though the striker’s €50m exit clause could yet prove prohibitive.

Nonetheless, West Ham remain keen on the 22-year-old, who scored 14 times this season and was linked with a move to Aston Villa over the weekend.

Pellegrini is also reportedly keen on his Vigo teammate Lobotka, who is valued at around €25m.

The Slovakian midfielder – a former target of Tottenham and Napoli – also looks poised to move on this summer, and it’s claimed West Ham hope to tempt the LaLiga outfit with a double €60m approach.

West Ham are also in talks to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, who is rated at €35m. That’s according to Le 10 Sport, who claim the Hammers have moved ahead of Newcastle in negotiations for the 24-year-old.

It’s believed West Ham will look to bring in the former France U21 midfielder if efforts to land Andre Gomes, who spent this season on loan at Everton from Barcelona, fail.

A deal for all three would set West Ham back an estimated €95m (£84.79m).

Last week, it was claimed West Ham United had also launched a £10million bid for FC Lorient striker Alexis Claude-Maurice.

