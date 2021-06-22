West Ham, Southampton locked in battle for Serie A shot-stopper

West Ham and Southampton are in a battle for the services of Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, according to a report.

Dragowski has been a regular for Fiorentina over the past two seasons. He originally joined them in 2016 from Jagiellonia Bialystok in his native Poland, but had to be patient for opportunities. After impressing on loan at Empoli in the second half of 2018-19, he returned to La Viola to become their first choice.

Fiorentina have performed below their usual levels in those two years, but Dragowski has been one of those who has done reasonably well. As such, he could earn a move away.

According to Viola News, West Ham and Southampton are both interested in the 23-year-old. In fact, they have made enquiries about his situation.

Dragowski is under contract until 2023 and Fiorentina could make a decent profit on him. However, they are set to address other areas of their squad before making a decision.

But they are, in the meantime, weighing up a move for Juventus back-up Mattia Perin, who was on loan at Genoa for the past 18 months. Should they sign him, it may push Dragowski towards the Premier League.

West Ham are looking at him as a long-term successor to his compatriot Lukasz Fabianski. The former Arsenal man has committed for the season ahead but is in his mid-thirties, so the Hammers will need to find someone to replace him sooner rather than later.

As for Southampton, only West Brom conceded more goals than them in last season’s Premier League. Alex McCarthy was their first choice, but they may be looking for an upgrade.

Either club may have to wait for things to settle down at Fiorentina before making an approach. They recently lost their head coach Gennaro Gattuso before his contract even began, due to a disagreement over a transfer policy.

Therefore, once the Serie A side find a new coach, they will be better equipped to make decisions such as these. West Ham or Southampton will hope to benefit if they do allow Dragowski to leave.

And according to the Telegraph, Wolves could be a third suitor as they prepare to replace Rui Patricio.

Southampton set to sell one keeper

Meanwhile, Southampton are about to sell one of the goalkeepers currently on their books.

Angus Gunn has had a medical with Norwich City, according to reports, after Leeds failed with a late attempt to hijack the transfer.

Gunn played for Norwich on loan in 2017-18 and will now return to his hometown club. That will only heighten Southampton’s need for a new keeper.

Dragowski could be their man, but they will have to beat West Ham to him and tempt Fiorentina into selling.

