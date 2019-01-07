West Ham star has no intention to leave despite contract concern

Andy Carroll says he wants to stay at West Ham but admits he is playing for his future with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The striker, who turned 30 on Sunday, scored his first goal since April in the Hammers’ 2-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham on Saturday.

While Carroll’s deal is due to expire at the end of June, West Ham have the option to extend it by two years due to a clause in the contract, and he says he is doing all he can to persuade the club to do so.

He said: “Of course I want to stay. I’m just playing football as it is and not thinking about that.

“Yes, I want to stay and I want a new deal but I can’t really think about that every day. I’ve just got to play my football when I get the chance.

“I’ve got a two-year option at the end of the season so we’ll see what happens. I’ve got to play a few more games like this one and, like the manager says, I’ve got to impress him in the minutes he gives me.”

Carroll’s time at West Ham has been impacted by injury, with the latest being an ankle issue that kept him out until November.

The nine-time England international admitted his fitness struggles have taken their toll on him mentally, revealing: “It’s hard, of course.

“You’ve got to get on with it and the lads and the staff and everyone were fantastic. They have been helping me along and it has been good.

“You’ve got to have good friends around you. The lads can see I’m down and want to be out there, keeping my spirits high and I go home and all the family are doing the same.

“My missus says I’ve been annoying even when I’m not injured. It’s especially tough for her when I am injured so I’ve got to thank her and the lads at the club.”