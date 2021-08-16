West Ham star makes cheeky plea to get Jesse Lingard to quit Man Utd

Jesse Lingard has been urged to leave Manchester United and sign a permanent deal with West Ham by their goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Lingard looked to be facing a future away from Old Trafford when he went on loan to West Ham in January. He had failed to make a single Premier League appearance in the first half of the season. But his move to the London Stadium prompted a remarkable resurgence.

He scored nine goals in 16 games to help West Ham into the European places, while also earning a recall into contention for the England squad.

West Ham would love to keep him, but their hopes of doing so have been dwindling. Even though there are only 12 months left on his contract, Manchester United have ramped up their valuation of Lingard as a result of his recent form.

Indeed, recent reports claim United could seek as much as £35m were his sale to go through this summer.

Understandably, with two weeks of the window left, the Hammers are prepared to remain patient over Lingard.

However, it’s also claimed that Lingard is willing to stay at United and fight for his place in their side.

That’s done nothing, however, to deter Hammers keeper Randolph from making a fresh plea to get Lingard back to West Ham.

In an Instagram story, Randolph wrote: “Jesse Lingard, I’ll be seeing you soon at Rush Green for training! You know you want to!”

Speaking last week, Lingard appears unwilling to close the door on a return to the Hammers just yet.

“It worked out perfectly, I couldn’t have asked for a better loan. I’ll always support West Ham,” Lingard told MailOnline.

“They’ll stay in my heart and I’ll retain that bond with them.

“I’m not going to rush into anything. What comes will come. I feel like I’m in the driving seat. I’m happy.”

Solskjaer gives Jesse Lingard further hope

Lingard was not part of the United squad that started the season with a 5-1 destruction of Leeds on Saturday.

However, after featuring heavily in their pre-season campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted once again that Lingard still has a role to play.

“Don’t forget Jesse Lingard,” Solskjaer said, when asked about his attacking options.

“He’s reinvented himself and he has come back the man that we know. With the quality [he has], he is going to play a big part. I forgot him when I spoke about goalscorers but he’s shown last season.

“Of course, there could be more rotation. We’ll be fresher. You have to have a big and strong squad to be competitive in this league. It’s the best league in the world.

“We’ve got to be lucky with injuries. I am looking forward to working with these of course.”

