West Ham starlet attracting interest from Atletico Madrid

West Ham prospect Reece Oxford could be a summer transfer target for Atletico Madrid, should he continue to progress at his current rate in Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old is in his second loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach, after a brief return to the Hammers during January.

It is believed that Atleti have looked at the centre back over a prolonged period, and feel he is a big prospect for the future.

Monchengladbach did make an £8m bid in January, but West Ham were said to be holding out for £12m.

Oxford may be moved into the England under-21s squad next month, and is keen to keep playing regular football, even if that means leaving David Moyes’ side for good, rather than on another loan next season.

The defender will have three years left to run on his current Hammers contract, and should he continue to feature for Monchengladbach, his fee is only ever likely to rise.