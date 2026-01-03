West Ham United have a list of alternate attacking options put together at a time when Adama Traore’s move from Fulham is being dragged out, while the Cottagers themselves are exploring deals for two prospective forward additions.

Traore is out of contract at the season’s end, and we exclusively revealed way back in October that a move to West Ham was being lined up in the winter window. And while sources continue to insist a deal is there to be done, Fulham’s lack of options up front means a deal is proving far more problematic than originally anticipated.

The Hammers want to ensure they are ready to pivot in case the deal for Traore collapses. At the moment, they still believe they will sign him, but the deal is more difficult than anticipated.

Fulham boss Marco Silva played down the prospect of a transfer on Friday, claiming there has not been any offer for the eight-times capped Spain winger.

Sources from West Ham insist the clubs had an agreement before the transfer window even opened, though, and there was hope that a deal could be struck quickly.

That was always unlikely because Fulham currently have a depleted attacking cast, with Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi currently on duty at the African Cup of Nations, while Ryan Sessegnon, Josh King and Rodrigo Muniz are all currently injured.

Traore is not a major part of their team this season, but he is needed for depth at a time when they have started to pad out their substitutes’ bench.

Now, with West Ham fearing they would be made to wait until the middle of the month and talks are open to try to solve the situation.

In light of that, sources say they will turn to a back-up list if the deal falls through.

Traore exit still possible as Fulham work on two transfers of their own

There is still a belief Traore will be allowed to leave before the January window closes for business on Monday February 2 at 7pm.

That’s because Fulham are also looking for new signings themselves and are expected to add two new players to bolster Silva’s squad, who are now looking up the table after a slow start to the campaign.

Raheem Sterling and Ricardo Pepi are two options being mooted to come into the club, with talks ongoing on both fronts at the moment.

Meanwhile, there is also a possibility that Jonah Kusi Asare’s loan deal at Fulham is terminated early.

The 18-year-old striker from Bayern Munich is not getting a look in – playing just 23 minutes across the Premier League so far – and in Germany they feel he would be better off returning to them.

West Ham blitzing the market with two striker signings; Pep to Fulham latest

Meanwhile, Traore could become West Ham’s third attacking signing of the January window, while a deal for a defender is also gathering pace.

We confirmed on New Year’s Day that West Ham have an agreement in place to sign striker Pablo from Gil Vicente. The transfer is worth almost £20million (€23m, $27m), with the 21-year-old viewed as a real prospect for the future.

West Ham want to sign another striker along with Pablo, and that has now been confirmed as they are closing in on a deal for Lazio’s Taty Castellanos.

We can also confirm West Ham’s interest in former Leeds centre-back Charlie Cresswell and with a hefty transfer proposal now in the works.

Over at Craven Cottage, Fulham are facing an uphill battle in their quest to sign Pepi from PSV Eindhoven, with sources telling TEAMtalk the two conditions for a January transfer to happen.

