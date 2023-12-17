West Ham in ‘strong’ push to sign Chelsea man after brutal Boehly decision; Euro giants make first contact for signing

West Ham United hold ‘strong’ interest in Chelsea outcast Ian Maatsen, though Napoli are trying to land him first, according to a transfer insider.

Maatsen was hoping to make a big impact for Chelsea this season after shining at Burnley last term and helping the Clarets gain promotion back to the Premier League by winning the Championship title. However, things have not worked out that way for the left-back.

While Mauricio Pochettino has handed Maatsen 10 Premier League appearances so far, over half of them have lasted less than 10 minutes. Indeed, his total league minutes this campaign stands at just 130.

The Dutchman is firmly behind more experienced options Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in the left-back pecking order. But even while those two players have been out injured, Pochettino still prefers to operate with Levi Colwill on the left side of defence.

It has previously been suggested that Maatsen could reach a pre-contract agreement with another club ahead of joining them on a free transfer next summer. But Chelsea have activated their option to extend his contract until summer 2025, in order to prevent him from leaving for nothing.

On Wednesday, football.london revealed that Chelsea are actively looking to sell Maatsen in the winter window. He looks set to be the first of several Stamford Bridge exits, as co-owner Todd Boehly aims to offload the deadwood and also land some top new talent.

And Boehly’s decision has put other clubs on alert. As per Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, West Ham are engaged in a ‘strong’ push for the 21-year-old. But there is also the prospect of the player heading abroad, as Napoli have held preliminary talks with Chelsea about a potential move.

“Chelsea is working to lighten the squad in view of the January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play. Among the names also out is Ian Maatsen,” Galetti said during an interview with Area Napoli.

West Ham, Napoli vying for Chelsea player

“West Ham and two other English clubs are strong on the Dutch full-back. But also pay attention to Napoli, who have asked for information on the feasibility of the operation. The player’s price is around €15-20m (£12.9-17.1m).

“At the moment there are no contacts advanced but Maatsen is also liked for his young age. A profile that the Italian scouts like.”

Should West Ham sign Maatsen, then he would provide cover and competition for current first-choice left-back Emerson Palmieri. Aaron Cresswell has been a loyal servant for the Irons, but he is now in the twilight years of his career and has been struggling with fitness issues this term.

Although, it is clear that West Ham will need to overcome Napoli if they are to take Maatsen to the London Stadium.