West Ham struggling to bring in ‘quality’ signings, says Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has emphasised that the club are trying to bring in new recruits, but are struggling in their quest to sign quality players.

So far this summer, Pablo Zabaleta is the only fresh face through the door at the London Stadium, with attempts focusing primarily on bringing in a striker.

Earlier in the window, Olivier Giroud was thought to be likely to make a move across London, but the Irons have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign the Frenchman after learning they are not his preferred choice.

With few viable options around, it leaves West Ham in a difficult position, but Bilic insists they won’t panic buy.

“Make no mistake, we are working hard every day, but it is not easy,” Bilic told the clubs official website.

“Some clubs, like Everton, are signing a lot of players, some are signing a couple of players, and some haven’t signed any.

“But that doesn’t mean they are not trying. I’m sure everybody is working, and everybody is trying to sign players.”

“What we want is to bring in the quality that is going to improve our first 11. We have Pablo [Zabaleta] and I am really expecting to add a couple more soon.

“Everybody is talking about a striker, but it is very hard to find them.We are working on it, but we are not going to get someone that we are not sure about.”