West Ham first-team coach Stuart Pearce says that he still hopes his club can agree a permanent transfer for Jesse Lingard this summer.

The 28-year-old turned his career around with a loan spell at the Hammers in January. Following his game time at Manchester United waning, he decided to seek pastures new. He scored nine goals and assisted five others for West Ham, earning a new lease of life. Furthermore, he regained his place in the England thinking.

As a result, his career came to a crossroads at the start of the summer. The prospect of moving permanently to east London and showing off such strong form remains.

However, he could yet earn his place back at United, something boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to happen.

Speaking for West Ham, Pearce offered the latest on his club’s transfer chase.

The 59-year-old told talkSPORT: “We would like him to come and join us. That has been an open secret. He was wonderful last year.

“The ball is in Manchester United’s court. He is contracted to them. We would like him with us, there is no doubt about that.

“He’s a special lad and was very good around the players – the players really like him.

“His ability shone out last year and gave us a great option in our squad. You never know, but at this moment in time it looks like he is fighting for a place in the United line-up.”

Lingard has previously outlined how his loan at West Ham allowed him to hit the reset button.

The midfielder did not get a minute during United’s 5-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday. However, after the match, Solskjaer told reporters he will have a big role.

Solskjaer talks Lingard, Man Utd role

Told that he still has Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford to slot into his side, Solskjaer said: “Don’t forget Jesse Lingard.

“He has reinvented himself and he has come back the man that we know.

“With the quality he has, he is going to play a big part. I forgot him when I spoke about goalscorers.”

Lingard has scored 27 goals and assisted 17 others in 149 Premier League appearances throughout his career to date.