West Ham to stun Man City with blockbuster move for Juventus ace, as enticing fee emerges

Manchester City could miss out on the signing of Juventus star Manuel Locatelli, as West Ham United have been named as a prime suitor for him by an Italian report.

Locatelli played an important role in Italy winning Euro 2020, during which the Azzurri beat England in the final at Wembley. In the aftermath of that victory, the central midfielder was heavily linked with a Premier League switch.

Arsenal pursued Locatelli in an attempt to make him their new midfield star, but he instead went to Juve on loan. The deal included the obligation for Juve to make it permanent for €35million (£30m).

Despite Locatelli rejecting the opportunity to move to England in the summer of 2021, he could complete such a transfer next year.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old was linked with City, as one of his former managers urged him to make the switch in order to become a ‘stellar’ player.

Locatelli was also a target for Brighton over the summer, though his agent has stated that he was not interested in joining Roberto de Zerbi’s team.

Italian source Calciomercato have now provided a rather intriguing update on the player’s future. They reveal that there are ‘Premier League sirens’ surrounding Locatelli amid his top displays for the Bianconeri.

Locatelli registered his first goal of the season at the weekend, as his deflected long-range effort helped Juve beat Milan 1-0 away from home.

Juventus told to ‘watch out’ for West Ham

In particular, it seems West Ham have been impressed by that goal and Locatelli’s recent form. Juve have been urged to ‘watch out’ for the Irons as they are gunning to make Locatelli a statement signing in 2024.

West Ham have been searching for yet more midfield recruits amid rumours Tomas Soucek could head to Italy, with Inter among the clubs eyeing him up. This fresh report names Locatelli as an ‘ideal successor’ to Soucek at the London Stadium, should the latter depart.

Despite Locatelli’s great pedigree at club and international level, West Ham will not have to break the bank to sign him either. It is suggested that Juve will be willing to do business at the €40m (£35m) mark.

The only potential stumbling block for West Ham is that they must convince Locatelli on the move. As he has already rejected Brighton, it looks like he is hoping to join one of the Champions League’s primary competitors next.

Due to this, West Ham boss David Moyes will have to put on a serious charm offensive in order to get the 26-cap international to agree on a contract in east London. Moyes will have to outline his plan for eventually getting West Ham into the Champions League, with the Irons currently participating in the Europa League.

