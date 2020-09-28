West Ham turn to Swansea with £15m bid to end defender frustration

West Ham are reportedly set to table a £15m bid to try and prise young centre-back Joe Rodon away from Swansea City.

West Ham boss David Moyes has made no secret of his desire to shore up the rearguard. And Football Insider have revealed that the Hammers see the 22-year-old as an ideal fit.

The East End outfit launched a couple of unsuccessful bids for Burnley’s England stopper James Tarkowski. A third offer of £31m was also met with deaf ears.

Leicester City now seem in pole position to take the Clarets man, with Moyes turning his attention to the Championship outfit.

Rodon broke into the Swans first team during the 2018-2019 campaign and has made 51 league appearances.

Capped four times by Wales, the talented centre-back has played every minute of Swansea’s three second-tier games this term.

He has stood out at the heart of Steve Cooper’s defence, which has yet to concede a league goal in 2020-21.

Swansea sit third in the table as they plot a way back to the Premier League – but it may be without Rodon.

The Welsh club will not want to lose their academy product but finances could dictate a move to the capital. He has entered the final two years of his contract and the time might be right for club and player.

The Hammers will be keen to build on their first win of the season – a 4-0 drubbing of Wolves on Sunday. Improving the defence is key to that following top-flight defeats to Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Transfer frustration thwarts Hammers progress

West Ham have also held talks over a possible deal for St Etienne’s Wesley Fofana but that avenue seems to be closed.

At just 19, the Marseille-born stopper is clearly one for the future and a player that Moyes rates.

Like Rodon, the youngster has reportedly made it clear he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

A £33m bid is said to have been made but Leicester are, once again, known suitors of the starlet.

With the Foxes’ star on the rise, The King Power Stadium may be more appealing for Fofana, leading to more frustration at The London Stadium.

