West Ham ‘switch attention to £20m-rated Swansea striker’

West Ham’s quest to sign a new star striker this summer has seen Swansea City striker Andre Ayew reportedly appear on their radar.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers have cooled interest in Lyon’s Andre Lacazette and missed out on alternative target Wissam Ben Yedder, meaning Slaven Bilic has looked closer to home to try and seal a deal within the next week.

Ayew impressed in what was a largely forgettable campaign for the Swans, scoring 12 goals and showing he is ready-made for the Premier League.

The Hammers could have have signed the Ghanian on a free transfer last summer, but are now expected to fork out as much as £20m after seeing an initial bid of £16m turned down by the Welsh club, who are desperately to keep hold of him.